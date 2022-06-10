‘You’ve been ticketed’ - Children can get free ice cream for wearing helmets

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Normally when the police give you a ticket, it would be for something you did wrong.

That’s not the case however for local children out riding their bikes. Police are giving them tickets for what they are doing right.

Friday morning, Opportunities Unlimited and the Sioux City Police Department hosted a press conference kicking off their “You’ve Been Ticketed” campaign. The campaign partners with Dairy Queen to give out free ice cream tickets to kids spotted by police and trailblazers wearing a helmet while riding their bikes.

The goal is to teach children the importance of protecting their heads at an early age and preventing brain injuries before they happen.

“We know the impact a brain injury can have on a human life, and family and friends,” said Jennifer McCabe, CEO of Opportunities Unlimited. “And we love the work that we do in caring for those that have been affected by a brain injury, but if we can prevent a brain injury, that’s really key.”

This is the 8th year of the program. Each year, the police department starts with 200 tickets. These quickly run out, and the department frequently restocks throughout the year. They are handed out until the end of the year when the tickets expire.

Officials say they’ve noticed a difference since the campaign began.

“I think there’s certainly been an increase in the number of kids that you see on our trails wearing helmets,” said Bob DeSmidt, a volunteer trailblazer for Sioux City. “I’d say a big increase over the last several years.”

Along with “You’ve Been Ticketed,” Opportunities Unlimited also visits local schools to speak to second graders about brain safety and distribute free helmets.

So far, they’ve distributed over 1,100 free helmets to second graders across Sioux City as a part of their “Got A Brain, Get A Helmet” initiative.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.