Missing 2-year-old Georgia girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled

(Gray News) - Police in Georgia have canceled a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, after a missing 2-year-old girl was located.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue has been located and is safe.

She had last been seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in Palmetto on Lorraine Drive with suspect Curtis Wayne Pogue.

The GBI has not yet said whether Curtis Pogue is in custody.

