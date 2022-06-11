Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old East Texas boy

The Amber Alert for 4-year-old Jaiceon Robertson has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for 4-year-old Jaiceon Robertson has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVES, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old from East Texas has been canceled, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The alert for 4-year-old Jaiceon Robertson was issued Saturday. Officials said he had last been seen June 4 in Groves, Texas, after he was taken by Blake Robertson, 34.

Details on the alert’s cancellation were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Members of Loose Change pose around their check and trophies earned from winning the VNEA...
“Loose Change” Sioux City pool team takes team and individual championships in Las Vegas
Katrina Barnes is charged with 2nd degree murder after shooting and killing her boyfriend
First murder this year in Sioux City
Benjamin Work faces twelve charges including five counts of Sexual Exploitation by a School...
Former West Harrison School teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with students
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
A shot of law enforcement at 12th and Floyd in Sioux City.
Large police presence seen near 12th and Floyd Thursday night

Latest News

Garnell Whitfield, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the...
Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement
A 16-year-old musical prodigy graduated from UC Davis.
WATCH: 16-year-old musical prodigy graduates from college
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was proud of the Ukrainian defenders managing...
As fighting rages, Ukraine’s leader says troops defy Russia
For the first time ever, the price for a gallon of regular gas in Broward County is selling at...
Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon
A 16-year-old musical prodigy graduated from UC Davis.
WATCH: 16-year-old musical prodigy graduates