Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old East Texas boy
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GROVES, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old from East Texas has been canceled, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The alert for 4-year-old Jaiceon Robertson was issued Saturday. Officials said he had last been seen June 4 in Groves, Texas, after he was taken by Blake Robertson, 34.
Details on the alert’s cancellation were not immediately available.
