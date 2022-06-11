Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old East Texas boy

GROVES, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old from East Texas has been canceled, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The alert for 4-year-old Jaiceon Robertson was issued Saturday. Officials said he had last been seen June 4 in Groves, Texas, after he was taken by Blake Robertson, 34.

Details on the alert’s cancellation were not immediately available.

