A few thunderstorms through the weekend before a hot week ahead

By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today started out fairly quiet with a scattered shower or two across Siouxland this morning, but as the day heats up to the mid 80s, thunderstorm chances become a possibility this afternoon into early evening.

Tonight we can expect a slight possibility that these showers and thunderstorms may pop up again after midnight with lows in the mid 60s.

These chances for thunderstorms continue into morning hours on Sunday, but once they clear out we can expect a mostly sunny day with high humidity and highs nearing 90.

Sunday night brings us more shower and thunderstorm possibilities mostly after midnight and lows in the lower 70s.

Monday starts off partly sunny in the morning, but as the clouds clear out we are in store for a significant heat up, with highs in the upper 90s.

Early Monday evening sees heat indexes nearing 102 degrees, and by nighttime hours, lows only level off in the upper 70s.

Our hot streak continues on Tuesday with sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday night cools us off with a chance of showers likely after midnight, and lows in the mid 60s.

These showers may continue into Wednesday morning keeping our temperatures for the day in the lower 80s.

Thursday sees sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

By Friday our temperatures rise back up to the low 90s with sunny skies.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 to get the latest updates on your weekend storms along with the rising temperatures through the start of your work week.

