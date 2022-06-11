Former West Harrison School teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with students

MONDAMIN, Iowa (KTIV) - A former western Iowa teacher is accused of having inappropriate contact with half-a-dozen students over the last few months.

Benjamin Work faces twelve charges including five counts of Sexual Exploitation by a School Employee, five counts of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor, and two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child.

On April 22, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible inappropriate relationship between former West Harrison School Teacher Benjamin J. Work and a minor student. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, along with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, initiated an investigation into the allegation.

Work was placed on administrative leave by the West Harrison School District on April 22.

During the investigation, law enforcement identified six minor students that Work had reportedly had inappropriate contact with between the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022.

Work resigned his teaching job on June 3rd. He was arrested at his residence without incident on June 10th.

