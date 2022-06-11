Advertisement

Large portions of US under heat alerts this weekend

A woman gets a drink of water during commencement at UC Davis.
A woman gets a drink of water during commencement at UC Davis. The university canceled the event after the heat led to dozens of calls for medical help and sent several people to the hospital. (KOVR, UC DAVIS, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT
(CNN) - More than 60 million people in the U.S. are under heat alerts for Saturday.

People from California all the way to Louisiana will be affected by heat alerts that include excessive heat watches, excessive heat warnings, and heat advisories.

The Weather Prediction Center said temperatures will be above normal and daytime temperatures could reach triple digits.

The central valley of California and the Southwest will be “dangerously” hot and “feel like” temperatures in the central and southern Plains could approach 113 degrees, especially in south Texas.

A pair of cold fronts will arrive Sunday and Monday in northern and central California, bringing some relief.

But the heat will shift into the central and eastern states, bringing above-normal temperatures to the Plains and Midwest early next week.

UC Davis canceled a commencement Friday after the heat led to dozens of calls for medical help and sent several people to the hospital.

