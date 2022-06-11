Locals speak out against gun violence at Sioux City’s March For Our Lives

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Americans across the nation took to the streets on Saturday to march and advocate for an end to gun violence.

The marches were organized by a student-led group called March For Our Lives in response to the recent mass shootings across the United States.

Over 50 people made their voices heard loud and clear as they marched through the streets of Downtown Sioux City chanting, “No more silence end gun violence.” Their mission? To remember the victims of recent mass shootings, and a call for action to put an end to the violence.

“I’m a little disturbed seeing the lack of action from some of our lawmakers. But I mean, events like this is what lets them hear us and lets them see us. So that’s why we do it,” said Dominic Eastman, Sioux City March For Our Lives co-founder.

“It’s really disheartening to see people who I knew or know people just like them be just shot, you know, while they’re trying to pick out a cereal, or trying to go to kindergarten, or just simply trying to walk down the street,” said Estella Ruhrer-Johnson, Sioux City March For Our Lives co-founder.

The local event was organized by two students who recently graduated from East High School. Community leaders, parents, students and locals joined forces together to march from The Woodbury County Courthouse to the Sioux City Public Museum.

The people who gathered on Saturday in Sioux City joined Americans across the nation to march and take a stand against gun violence. March For Our Lives initially started marches in 2018 after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida. 2022 brought the marches back again in response to recent mass shootings like Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

“It’s definitely just a lot of anxiety. I’m a single mom. So I’m, you know, solely in charge of her for a very large portion of her life. And so it does become exhausting, you know, parking lots at night and things like that. There’s different times when, you know, I shouldn’t have to be thinking about if there’s a gunman around but I do,” said Melissa Flynn, march participant & speaker.

Those who marched say it takes the support of everyone to make sure that the daily violence does not become a normal part of society in the U.S.

“It takes a village. It’s going to take communities to come together and put differences aside. It’s about the safety of the children, the safety of people every day, going into a grocery store. And that’s what we need to understand, that it’s about others. We need to take care of each other,” said Monique Scarlett, Sioux City Community School Board Member.

March For Our Lives says there were around 450 rallies planned across the nation on Saturday.

As school safety continues to be a topic, the Sioux City Community School District is arranging future plans to meet with the Sioux City Police Department to have a safe plan in place for local schools.

“Our local police department has graciously invited us as a district to be able to go over that plan and make sure that it’s tight and that everyone knows what to do if a crisis like this happen in our community. So in a time like this, we just need to make sure that we are just helping one another, educating ourselves,” said Monique Scarlett, Sioux City Community School Board Member.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.