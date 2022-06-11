“Loose Change” Sioux City pool team takes team and individual championships in Las Vegas

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The game of pool, its just that to some a game, played with family at home, or maybe even friends at a favorite establishment. But to one group of guys from Sioux City the game of pool has now brought them together forever.

“People don’t know how big of a deal this is there are hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of teams that go out to this,” said Ace Leiding River City Amusement league coordinator. “And, for them to get through the qualification bracket into the finals and to get to the championship match and win is just amazing.”

We cover teams from Sioux City having success but a Sioux City pool team? That’s right, a group of guys from Sioux City went to Vegas to play pool and they won big.

“Well this team called themselves loose change,” said Leiding. “And they went out to Vegas for the Valley National 8 ball associations world championships and ended up winning the team 8 ball event. First time a team from Sioux City had done that.”

So how did this team come about?

“Larry Pererra had mentioned we went about 10 or 12 years ago and got third,” said Loose Change member Jesse Kleinhesselink. “And, he says lets put another team together so him and I formed a team of real strong shooters in Sioux City.”

One of those shooters is Chad Schlumbaum who added more firsts to the accomplishment, being the first person to win the individual 8 ball tournament and be apart of the team that won it as well.

“We had a pretty confident group,” said Schlumbaum. “You know we played a lot of other tournaments in the Midwest and did well, so you know we just felt like we had the team to do it.”

Another player Nick Faulk had a bit of a dilemma when he was asked to join.

“When they first asked me I told them no,” said Faulk. “Because, it was our 15 year wedding anniversary so I told them no, then I talked to my wife and she talked me into going so we went there for our anniversary.”

Once the team of five was put together the boys had plenty of challenges in front of them with the sheer amount of teams at the tournament.

“We thought we had a pretty strong team going out there,” said Kleinhesselink. “But you know when you’re talking about over 300 teams it don’t take long to get beat and then there you sit so.”

And multiple days straight of pool began to take its toll on the guys.

“Yeah the stamina was wearing,” said Loose Change member Tyson Hodgins. “The focus and everything was wearing off but we stuck with it, and pulled it off.”

When the final ball rolled in the guys could take pride in their performance knowing that they were champions.

“It was exciting not too many people do that you know,” Said Loose Change Member Larry Pererra. “And good for Sioux City and good for us guys, you know to get first place out there with teams all over the world so yeah it was pretty exciting.”

“Well,” said Kleinhesselink. “It’s a story we’ll have for the rest of our lives.”

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.