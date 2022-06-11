Advertisement

Operation Fly Formula: 3 million more bottles of formula set to ship to US

A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.
A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More baby formula will soon be heading to the U.S.

On Friday, the White House announced its sixth ‘Operation Fly Formula’ mission. Delta Airlines will carry more than 3 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Kendamil infant formula.

The formula is made by a company based in the United Kingdom.

The flights will depart from London and are scheduled to arrive in Boston and Detroit starting June 20.

The first formula operation flights have already landed in Texas and Virginia.

Nestle said it expects 62,000 cans of Nan Supreme Pro 1 to be sold online within a few days.

The product is expected to be on the websites of Gerber, Walmart, Kroger and Amazon when available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
A shot of law enforcement at 12th and Floyd in Sioux City.
Large police presence seen near 12th and Floyd Thursday night
Katrina Barnes is charged with 2nd degree murder after shooting and killing her boyfriend
First murder this year in Sioux City

Latest News

A woman gets a drink of water during commencement at UC Davis. The university canceled the...
Large portions of US under heat alerts this weekend
A woman gets a drink of water during commencement at UC Davis. The university canceled it after...
High heat cuts university's commencement short
Governor Kristi Noem asks for disaster assistance following May storm.
South Dakota Governor asks for disaster declaration from May storms
FILE: In this June 23, 2021, photo, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo looks back...
US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas
Workers set up for the March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall, near the White House, in...
Thousands stream to National Mall to demand gun law changes