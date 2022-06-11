River-Cade hosts 25th Youth Fishing Derby serving 10,000 total kids over the years

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over 400 kids here in Siouxland had the chance to get outside and enjoy the sunshine on Saturday as they learned how to fish at the River-Cade Youth Fishing Derby at Bacon Creek Park.

Each year, River-Cade teaches hundreds of children how to fish at all different ages.

River-Cade reached some milestones this year as they hosted the 25th year of the event, and have taken 10,000 total kids fishing.

For just five dollars, each child receives a fishing pole, tackle box, a free lunch, and the chance to win a bike.

The event is all about providing some quality time for families to spend together as they enjoy the fun that come with fishing.

“It’s not about catching a fish. It’s about fishing. You get a bite and you’re like, ‘Woohoo.’ The kid next to you catches a turtle even. And it’s like, ‘Wow!’ You know, it’s just something that a lot of people don’t experience anymore. I grew up with a family where we fished all the time. Our theme is get hooked on fishing, not on drugs. And we do all we can to support that,” said Phyl Claeys, River-Cade Event Coordinator.

River-Cade hopes to teach children how to enjoy the outdoor activities Iowa has to offer.

The organization will be hosting several more family fun events this summer. More information can be found on the events page on their website.

