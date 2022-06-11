Advertisement

River-Cade hosts 25th Youth Fishing Derby serving 10,000 total kids over the years

By Amber Salas
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over 400 kids here in Siouxland had the chance to get outside and enjoy the sunshine on Saturday as they learned how to fish at the River-Cade Youth Fishing Derby at Bacon Creek Park.

Each year, River-Cade teaches hundreds of children how to fish at all different ages.

River-Cade reached some milestones this year as they hosted the 25th year of the event, and have taken 10,000 total kids fishing.

For just five dollars, each child receives a fishing pole, tackle box, a free lunch, and the chance to win a bike.

The event is all about providing some quality time for families to spend together as they enjoy the fun that come with fishing.

“It’s not about catching a fish. It’s about fishing. You get a bite and you’re like, ‘Woohoo.’ The kid next to you catches a turtle even. And it’s like, ‘Wow!’ You know, it’s just something that a lot of people don’t experience anymore. I grew up with a family where we fished all the time. Our theme is get hooked on fishing, not on drugs. And we do all we can to support that,” said Phyl Claeys, River-Cade Event Coordinator.

River-Cade hopes to teach children how to enjoy the outdoor activities Iowa has to offer.

The organization will be hosting several more family fun events this summer. More information can be found on the events page on their website.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Members of Loose Change pose around their check and trophies earned from winning the VNEA...
“Loose Change” Sioux City pool team takes team and individual championships in Las Vegas
Katrina Barnes is charged with 2nd degree murder after shooting and killing her boyfriend
First murder this year in Sioux City
Benjamin Work faces twelve charges including five counts of Sexual Exploitation by a School...
Former West Harrison School teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with students
A woman in California hit a $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with her ticket matching all six...
Woman hits $426 million Mega Millions jackpot with $20 ticket, lottery officials say
A shot of law enforcement at 12th and Floyd in Sioux City.
Large police presence seen near 12th and Floyd Thursday night

Latest News

Garnell Whitfield, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the...
Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement
Wrongful death lawsuit by Jake Gardner's family tossed
Judge Tosses Suit Blaming Prosecutors For Omaha Suspect’s Death
It was an action-packed day of high school baseball across Siouxland.
Sgt. Bluff No-Hitter
River-Cade Youth Fishing Derby
Sioux City March For Our Lives