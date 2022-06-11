South Dakota Governor asks for disaster declaration from May storms

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has requested a presidential disaster declaration as the result of damage from a May 12 storm system that included tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding.

The request is meant to pave the way for federal funding to help with recovery, although it is not guaranteed. Noem is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help pay for repairs to public infrastructure.

The storms resulted in two deaths. There were 14 reported tornadoes and and wind gusts of more than 100 mph in some places.

A preliminary assessment indicates more than $6.7 million in damage was done to public infrastructure in 20 counties and on two reservations. Nearly 70,000 customers experienced power outages.

