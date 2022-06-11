Advertisement

Weekend warming with more humidity as well

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday morning could give us some showers and thunderstorms around the area.

There will be less of a chance in the afternoon with maybe some peeks of sun and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Southern Siouxland could even have a chance of seeing some strong storms try to form from late Saturday afternoon into the evening hours.

A few more storms may move through Saturday night which could give us a chance of a shower into Sunday morning.

But by Sunday afternoon, we’ll be going back to partly cloudy skies with highs heating up into the upper 80s to around 90.

That warming trend will continue into next week with some very warm days on the way.

We’ll be tracking those temperatures in the 10-day forecast so stay tuned to Storm Team 4.

