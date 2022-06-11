Advertisement

Woman found guilty in deadly road rage incident despite ‘cough syrup defense’

A jury delivered a guilty verdict in the trial against a woman accused of a deadly road rage crash in Missouri. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A jury in Missouri delivered a guilty verdict in a trial that involved a woman accused of a deadly road rage crash and having a cough syrup addiction.

KY3 reports the jury found Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in Barbara Foster’s death in a November 2018 incident. The jury also found her guilty of armed criminal action.

Police say McKeown rear-ended Foster’s vehicle in traffic for moving too slowly at an intersection in Springfield. Investigators said McKeown lured Foster out of her car and ran her over.

Authorities said Foster died from her injuries at the hospital.

During the trial, McKeown’s defense argued that she had a side effect that day from drinking cough syrup to suppress a cough that she had. The state worked to disprove McKeown’s addiction to cough syrup. They claimed she was under the influence at the time of the incident.

A Missouri Department of Mental Health clinical psychologist testified McKeown had unspecified schizophrenia brought on by her medication. Prosecutors quickly attempted to discredit the diagnosis. They explained to the jury inconsistencies in McKeown’s mental evaluation.

McKeon’s attorneys said the team plans to file a motion for a new trial.

