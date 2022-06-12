Advertisement

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police say two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at an Indiana...
Police say two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at an Indiana nightclub.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at an Indiana nightclub.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired early Sunday in Gary, southeast of Chicago, found two people who had been shot and were unresponsive.

Police say a 34-year-old man was near the entrance to Playo’s NightClub and a 26-year-old woman was found inside.

Both were declared dead at a local hospital.

Four other people were also wounded, including one who was in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names or information about what may have led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Photographs of Easton in his military uniform
Former star wrestler gets military sendoff
Heat Advisory
Possible storms tonight and rising temperatures follow
Benjamin Work faces twelve charges including five counts of Sexual Exploitation by a School...
Former West Harrison School teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with students

Latest News

An off-duty deputy rushes to help a family after their vehicle flipped on a busy Georgia highway.
Off-duty deputy helps family after van flipped on busy highway
Abbott resumed production at its troubled plant early this month under a legally binding...
Many baby formula plants weren’t inspected because of COVID
LIVE: Jan. 6 House committee hearing
Dog Walk Forecast: Jax
Dog Walk Forecast: Jax
Members of the community and survivors of the massacre gathered Sunday to pay tribute to the 49...
Pulse survivors, mourners mark 6 years since massacre