Possible storms tonight and rising temperatures follow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw sunny skies across Siouxland today and hot temperatures, with highs in the lower 90s.

Tonight, we can expect scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm in the area, mainly after 1 am with lows in the lower 70s.

Tomorrow, we start with cloud cover, but as the morning hours continue clouds clear out allowing for temperatures to rise to the upper 90s.

A heat advisory is in affect across the majority of Siouxland on Monday from 1 pm to 8 pm, as heat indexes climb up to 106 degrees by late afternoon.

Monday night we only cool down to the upper 70s, and southerly winds become breezy around 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Our hot streak continues on Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s and clear skies.

We have a slight cool off on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Wednesday night brings clear skies, allowing us to cool to the upper 50s.

Clear skies follow us into Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

By Friday see highs in the upper 80s with sunny skies.

Friday night stays mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s.

The heat returns by Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s.

