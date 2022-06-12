Advertisement

Sieperda’s no no and Click’s courage lift SBL, East puts up 8 runs but falls to top ranked Johnston

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Baseball is a simple game if you can’t hit, you can’t score, if you can’t score, you can’t win. Aidan Sieperda taught that lesson to the Harlan Cyclones when he walked onto the mound at Lewis and Clark Park and did not allow a single hit in the ball game. The Warriors would win one nothing.

That one run came courtesy of a risky, courageous, and successful steal of home from Bryce Click.

SBL would also top Carlisle going 2-0 on the day. They improve to 13-5-1

Sioux City East entered the day with a great opportunity against the number one ranked team in class 4A, Johnston.

Despite putting up 8 runs in the first three innings by showing patience and taking advantage with runners in scoring position. The Black Raiders would fall when Johnston put up two runs in the 7th inning to take a 9-8 lead and clung to it in the bottom of the 9th.

The Black Raiders fall to 14-6-1.

