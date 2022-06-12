Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Youth group rescued from canyon in harrowing video

A youth group comprised of 17 children and two adults was rescued via helicopter after being trapped in a canyon. (SOURCE: KTSU)
By Jenna Bree
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) – A group of climbers, including 17 kids and two adults, were rescued from a canyon in Utah Friday after the youth group got stuck there overnight.

Garfield County Sheriff James Perkins said it was a “narrow” save by helicopter.

“We just want to make sure that everybody understands how important that helicopter is to us,” he said. “The DPS helicopter in my career has saved countless lives in my county. I don’t know what we would do without that service.”

Perkins said it took several hours to get everyone out.

“When I get these phone calls, and they say youth group 15 kids, you kind of get a heaviness in your chest and you just say a little prayer and do and throw everything you got at.”

This isn’t the first time climbers have gotten stuck in one of Utah’s slot canyons.

Sandthrax Canyon is not a trek canyoneer Tom Jones wants to take again.

“I’ve done it once and it was quite hard,” he said.

The intense canyon in North Wash has a reputation of being impossible.

“That’s just not a canyon you would take anyone in who wasn’t very experienced,” Jones said.

Despite the difficulties, Perkins said he hopes Utah’s desert adventures continue to lure people from near and far this summer.

“Have fun. Be safe, be safe, be safe,” he said.

Canyoneering website roadtripryan.com said the location where the youth group had to be rescued from is not appropriate for most canyoneers and requires climbing competency.

Perkins echoed that statement. He said tourists are welcome, but should plan accordingly and ensure they come with the right equipment.

