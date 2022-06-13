Advertisement

American Legion Riders of Le Mars assist service dog owners

By Nick Reis
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The American Legion Riders in Le Mars, Iowa did their part on Sunday to assist local veterans living with service dogs.

The riders gathered at O’Toole Park in Le Mars to honor local veterans and enjoy some food and drinks. Afterwards, they held a meeting where four different service dog owners each received 500 dollar checks to help with the costs of taking care of the dogs.

The money came from donations by local businesses and sponsors, with one of the main donors being TCC Verizon in Le Mars.

Legion officials say they’re greatly appreciative of the community’s support.

“It just makes us feel good when you can help another veteran,” said Doug Harms, Director of American Legion Riders Post 241. “It’s just--thanks is not enough for doing that. And they do that a lot, and I’ve had guys in tears when we help them as well. So that’s why we do what we do.”

The American Legion Riders are an organization dedicated to assisting local veterans. Their main fundraiser, the Hot Dog Social, is coming up on August 6th.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Photographs of Easton in his military uniform
Former star wrestler gets military sendoff
Heat Advisory
Possible storms tonight and rising temperatures follow
Benjamin Work faces twelve charges including five counts of Sexual Exploitation by a School...
Former West Harrison School teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with students

Latest News

Dog Walk Forecast: Jax
Dog Walk Forecast: Jax
Hot and humid conditions expected Monday afternoon
Storm Team 4 Hailey Barrus's Monday Forecast
Miracle League Donation
Ride For The Kids and Miracle League staff members pose with the record-setting check.
Ride For The Kids gives Miracle League of Sioux City a record-setting donation