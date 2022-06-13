American Legion Riders of Le Mars assist service dog owners

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The American Legion Riders in Le Mars, Iowa did their part on Sunday to assist local veterans living with service dogs.

The riders gathered at O’Toole Park in Le Mars to honor local veterans and enjoy some food and drinks. Afterwards, they held a meeting where four different service dog owners each received 500 dollar checks to help with the costs of taking care of the dogs.

The money came from donations by local businesses and sponsors, with one of the main donors being TCC Verizon in Le Mars.

Legion officials say they’re greatly appreciative of the community’s support.

“It just makes us feel good when you can help another veteran,” said Doug Harms, Director of American Legion Riders Post 241. “It’s just--thanks is not enough for doing that. And they do that a lot, and I’ve had guys in tears when we help them as well. So that’s why we do what we do.”

The American Legion Riders are an organization dedicated to assisting local veterans. Their main fundraiser, the Hot Dog Social, is coming up on August 6th.

