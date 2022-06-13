Around Siouxland: Siouxland Humane Society Wizard of Paws Auction

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Humane Society is hosting an auction to raise money for the animals.

The Wizard of Paws Auction is an entirely vitural auction that lasts until mid June. You can bid on items like a ten day stay in The Villages, Florida, gift certificates for local restaurants and bars, and season tickets for the Sioux City Musketeers.

The Siouxland Humane Society Wizard of Paws Auction takes place now until Saturday June 18th.

If any additional information is needed, you can visit the Siouxland Humane Society website here, or their Facebook page here.

