Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Siouxland Humane Society Wizard of Paws Auction

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Humane Society is hosting an auction to raise money for the animals.

The Wizard of Paws Auction is an entirely vitural auction that lasts until mid June. You can bid on items like a ten day stay in The Villages, Florida, gift certificates for local restaurants and bars, and season tickets for the Sioux City Musketeers.

The Siouxland Humane Society Wizard of Paws Auction takes place now until Saturday June 18th.

If any additional information is needed, you can visit the Siouxland Humane Society website here, or their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street
MidAmerican: Power being restored for Siouxlanders affected by outages
Stacy Baas
Man in Clay County charged with sexual abuse of a child, sheriff says

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Le Mars Community Theatre Ice Cream Days
Around Siouxland: Le Mars Community Theatre Ice Cream Days
Around Siouxland: Cherokee Community Theater "The Lightning Thief"
Around Siouxland: Cherokee Community Theater "The Lightning Thief"
Around Siouxland: United Way of Siouxland Young Leader’s Caddyshack Scramble
Around Siouxland: United Way of Siouxland Young Leader's Caddyshack Scramble
Around Siouxland: Camp High Hopes RibFest
Around Siouxland: Camp High Hopes RibFest