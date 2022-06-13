Advertisement

Children Miracle Network’s 2022 Mediathon

Help Make Miracles Happen
Children's Miracle Networks 2022 Mediathon
Children's Miracle Networks 2022 Mediathon(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTIV) - Children’s Miracle Network along with KTIV and KG-95 is holding the 2022 Mediation to raise money to make miracles happen for Siouxland children.

This year, we are hoping to raise $125,000.

You can make your donation by calling 712-279-3900.

You can donate online here. Or you can text MediathonKTIV22 to 76278.

Help KTIV, KG-95, and UnityPoint-St. Luke’s make miracles happen and make your donation now!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street
MidAmerican: Power being restored for Siouxlanders affected by outages
Stacy Baas
Man in Clay County charged with sexual abuse of a child, sheriff says

Latest News

Jaxon is approaching his first birthday. He started out life in the NICU at UnityPoint Health -...
CMN Mediathon 2022: Meet Baby Jaxon
This proposed rendering shows what the nurses' station and pediatric wing will look like after...
CMN Mediathon: UnityPoint Health pediatric floor will be bright, colorful after renovation
6-year-old Jade DeLucia.
‘Our miracle’ Iowa child with severe brain damage stemming from flu gets clear brain scan
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announces new efforts to help veterans' mental health
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announces new effort to support veterans’ mental health