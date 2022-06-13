Children Miracle Network’s 2022 Mediathon
Help Make Miracles Happen
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(KTIV) - Children’s Miracle Network along with KTIV and KG-95 is holding the 2022 Mediation to raise money to make miracles happen for Siouxland children.
This year, we are hoping to raise $125,000.
You can make your donation by calling 712-279-3900.
You can donate online here. Or you can text MediathonKTIV22 to 76278.
Help KTIV, KG-95, and UnityPoint-St. Luke’s make miracles happen and make your donation now!
