Advertisement

Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s to start selling Jack-and-Coke in a can

The new cocktail in a can will make its worldwide debut in 2023.
The new cocktail in a can will make its worldwide debut in 2023.(Coca-Cola Company via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two American icons are officially joining forces in a can.

Coca-Cola announced a partnership with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

Their new product will let consumers enjoy Jack-and-Cokes with just the flip of a pop-top. It will make its debut in Mexico later this year before a worldwide rollout in 2023.

The Jack-and-Cokes will also come in a zero-sugar option.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street
MidAmerican: Power being restored for Siouxlanders affected by outages
Stacy Baas
Man in Clay County charged with sexual abuse of a child, sheriff says

Latest News

Authorities in Maryland say a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of...
Suspect charged in murder of Maryland deputy
The dog was safely removed from the exhibit.
Dog chased by gorilla after entering San Diego Zoo enclosure
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen...
Wiggins delivers on both ends, Warriors lead NBA Finals 3-2
CMN Mediathon 2022: Meet Baby Jaxon
Concerned citizens speak at Sioux City's Board of Education meeting
Sioux City’s School Board of Education meeting