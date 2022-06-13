Advertisement

Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents

The decimal point error took gas station management three hours to fix. (KOVR, SAC_G_D, INSTAGRAM, CNN)
By KOVR Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KOVR) - People at one California gas station were calling friends and family to fill up fast when an error on the pumps had gas selling for just 69 cents a gallon.

A glitch at a Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova gave Darryl Surita a sweet deal Thursday. He was able to fill his tank for just 69 cents a gallon.

“I looked at the numbers, and I seen it was 69 cents a gallon. ... I hit that button, it started pumping and the dollar sign just stayed low,” Darryl Surita said.

He posted the incredible error to his Instagram page, and word got out fast, with family and friends all getting phone calls.

“It was crazy. It turned into a circus within a matter of minutes,” said Eddie Surita, who filled his tank for $14.

“I started looking around, and everybody had a smile. Everybody had a big smile, and they kind of were not looking at you in your eyes,” Darryl Surita said.

Somehow, the decimal point in the advertised price was mistakenly moved. Instead of $6.99 a gallon for premium, it became 69 cents a gallon.

“I’ve never seen gas this price in my lifetime. Could you imagine that? This is history right here,” Darryl Surita said.

The mistake took gas station management three hours to fix.

The last time gas prices were an average of 69 cents a gallon was 44 years ago, in 1978.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Photographs of Easton in his military uniform
Former star wrestler gets military sendoff
Heat Advisory
Possible storms tonight and rising temperatures follow
Benjamin Work faces twelve charges including five counts of Sexual Exploitation by a School...
Former West Harrison School teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with students

Latest News

An off-duty deputy rushes to help a family after their vehicle flipped on a busy Georgia highway.
Off-duty deputy helps family after van flipped on busy highway
Abbott resumed production at its troubled plant early this month under a legally binding...
Many baby formula plants weren’t inspected because of COVID
LIVE: Jan. 6 House committee hearing
Dog Walk Forecast: Jax
Dog Walk Forecast: Jax
Members of the community and survivors of the massacre gathered Sunday to pay tribute to the 49...
Pulse survivors, mourners mark 6 years since massacre