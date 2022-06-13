Advertisement

FDA approves first set of treatment for alopecia

The FDA approved a treatment for Alopecia (Eli Lilly and Company).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration approved its first treatment for alopecia.

Officials say “Olumiant” blocks an enzyme that leads to inflammation caused by severe alopecia areata.

This inflammation can trigger the body to attack its own hair follicles causing the hair to fall out in clumps, which leads to patchy baldness.

The FDA says about 300,000 people in the U.S. suffer from the autoimmune disorder.

Eli Lilly conducted two trials to receive federal approval.

In both trials, people who received the treatment maintained more of their hair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street
MidAmerican: Power being restored for Siouxlanders affected by outages
Stacy Baas
Man in Clay County charged with sexual abuse of a child, sheriff says

Latest News

Authorities in Maryland say a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of...
Suspect charged in murder of Maryland deputy
The dog was safely removed from the exhibit.
Dog chased by gorilla after entering San Diego Zoo enclosure
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen...
Wiggins delivers on both ends, Warriors lead NBA Finals 3-2
CMN Mediathon 2022: Meet Baby Jaxon
Concerned citizens speak at Sioux City's Board of Education meeting
Sioux City’s School Board of Education meeting