Former star wrestler gets military sendoff

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One Siouxlander got a special sendoff from family and friends as he began his journey to be stationed in the military.

Easton Graff was a former standout wrestler at Sgt. Bluff-Luton High School in Sgt. Bluff, Iowa.

He had received multiple scholarship offers to wrestle at the college level. But instead, he made the decision to serve his country and enlist in the army.

“I was getting some scholarship offers, but then I was like, ‘I want to do something else in my life and what’s gonna fulfill it more than going into the military and doing something for my country,” said Easton Graff, a Specialist in the US Army.

Easton was scheduled to leave Siouxland to go on active duty this past Friday.

His grandmother, Luann, decided to organize a proper sendoff at Heart & Soul Treasures in Sioux City, the store she opened with her son and Easton’s father, Brad, after her retirement. They say the support they’ve received from the community has been incredible.

“It’s pretty gratifying to see that the community and others get behind, you know, our soldiers and support them when they’re not here,” said Brad Graff, Easton’s father.

“We posted it on Facebook and the number of responses that have come back just telling him thanks for his service has been overwhelming,” said Luann Graff, Easton’s Grandmother.

Easton’s active duty lasts for the next 9 months.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.