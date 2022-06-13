Advertisement

Heat takes over before storm chances move in Tuesday night

By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Highs rose into the 90s today with plenty of humidity and heat indexes that reached to over 100 degrees.

It will stay warm tonight with lows in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions.

Tuesday will be another hot day with highs in the upper 80s to the west where a cold front will keep it a bit cooler, to the mid 90s in eastern Siouxland.

That cold front will make it to eastern Siouxland by Tuesday night and that’s when some thunderstorms could start forming.

The most likely time for the storms to begin looks like it will be after 11 pm and once they form there will be a chance of some of the storms becoming severe.

Southeastern Siouxland is in a slight risk of severe storms from Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Some thunderstorms could continue into the first half of the day on Wednesday with clearing skies by the afternoon and cooler highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunshine will dominate after that with the cooler reading on Thursday and Friday before a hot weekend comes our way.

For the very latest on Tuesday night’s severe weather chances watch News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

