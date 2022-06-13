Advertisement

Heating up in Siouxland

**Heat Advisory in Effect through 8 PM across Siouxland**
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Throughout this afternoon clouds will move out of Siouxland leaving us sunny and hot.

Temperatures today are expected to get into the upper 90s and approaching 105 degrees in some areas. Heat index values could reach 105 degrees for many Siouxlanders today. A Heat Advisory is in effect starting at 1 PM and running through 8 PM this evening. Make sure if you are outdoors, you are staying hydrated and finding shade from the sun.

Tonight, will stay warm and muggy with overnight lows near 80 degrees. A southern wind will stick with us overnight between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Looking ahead towards our Tuesday, it looks to be another warm and humid day in Siouxland with temperatures once again in the 90s.

To find out how long we keep the hot and humid conditions around for be sure to tune in to News 4 at Noon.

