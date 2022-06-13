Ice Cream Days celebration will start Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Le Mars Iowa is the home for Ice Cream Days, which is coming up this week, from June 16 to the 18.

This week, weather conditions are looking to be mostly hot, which means the public will be looking for ways to cool down.

The Ice Cream Days Planning Committee believes that’s going to boost turnout for the event.

“It is going to be very warm this weekend and so we encourage everybody to come out and get some ice cream. There’s no better way to cool off during hot weather than with ice cream, at Ice Cream Days,” said Shannon Rodenburg of the Ice Cream Days Planning Committee.

The town began celebrating ice cream days in 1995 and have embraced the title ever since.

“Well it’s inherently fun, right, being the ice cream capitol of the world. It’s something that we get to own and we get to own with fun. And so Ice Cream Days is our way of personifying what being the ice cream capitol of the world is and what it means to this community and people surrounding the community,” said Rodenburg

The committee also commended the community for the time and resources they volunteer to make Ice Cream Days possible.

You can find the link to the ice cream days events here.

