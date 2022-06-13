Advertisement

Jennifer Hudson achieves elite EGOT status after taking home Tony award

Jennifer Hudson, co-producer of "A Strange Loop," winner of the award for best new musical,...
Jennifer Hudson, co-producer of "A Strange Loop," winner of the award for best new musical, poses in the press room at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Hudson just became the 17th person in history to claim EGOT status after she took home a Tony award Sunday night.

Her Tony award was the final trophy she needed to complete the EGOT quartet – an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Hudson, 40, won her Tony award for producing “A Strange Loop,” which took home Best Musical.

Hudson received an Oscar in 2007 for the film “Dreamgirls” and an Emmy last year for the animated short “Baba Yaga.” She is a two-time Grammy winner, the first being for her 2009 self-titled album.

Hudson was discovered in 2004 as a contestant on the third season of “American Idol,” where she took seventh place.

She joins the ranks with other EGOT winners like John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks and Audrey Hepburn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street
MidAmerican: Power being restored for Siouxlanders affected by outages
Stacy Baas
Man in Clay County charged with sexual abuse of a child, sheriff says

Latest News

Authorities in Maryland say a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of...
Suspect charged in murder of Maryland deputy
The dog was safely removed from the exhibit.
Dog chased by gorilla after entering San Diego Zoo enclosure
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen...
Wiggins delivers on both ends, Warriors lead NBA Finals 3-2
CMN Mediathon 2022: Meet Baby Jaxon
Concerned citizens speak at Sioux City's Board of Education meeting
Sioux City’s School Board of Education meeting