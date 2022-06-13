Local emergency responders discuss staying safe in extreme heat conditions

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With temperatures nearing 100-degrees this week, it’s important to remember how to keep yourself, and others, safe. Emergency responders are passing along some suggestions.

Drink lots of fluids, water, or sports drinks to keep your electrolytes in balance and to keep you hydrated.

Molly Johnson, the Trauma Program Coordinator from UnityPoint Health- St. Luke’s says when the temperature hits 90 degrees, the interior of a locked car can jump to 133 degrees in just an hour.

She says it’s important to always check the back seats of your car and make sure you are not missing anything-- or anyone-- that could be in danger because of triple-digit temperatures.

“With the windows closed and it sitting out in the sun, you’re gonna push that high temperatures in there where you might get up to anywhere from 130 to 160 degrees in there fairly quickly because everything is contained. The glass, so like a glass house effect that would have that, so it heats up very quickly,” says Kevin Handke, The Regional Manager of Emergency Management at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s.

He goes on to say, “A lot of the new vehicles have that warning on them that, if you have something in the back seat, that senses the weight, you’ll get that alarm saying, “Hey check your back seat,” but we should just get into a habit of if we have little ones that we know the routine and when we build that routine and that repetition, we typically don’t forget with that but always check that back seat, especially if we got little ones and make sure that they’re not back there.”

Local medical experts recommend: look before you lock your car doors.

Set an alarm on your phone, put your phone or purse in the backseat, or keep a stuffed animal in the front of your car to remind you there’s a child in the back seat.

