Man in Clay County charged with sexual abuse of a child, sheriff says

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Northwest Iowa authorities say an arrest has been made in a sexual assault that allegedly happened back in 2016.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Stacy Baas of Rossie was arrested Friday. Baas was charged with second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and indecent contact with a child. Baas was booked into the Clay County jail.

Authorities say the incident was reported in December 2021 by a 14-year-old. During an interview with authorities, the victim said she believed the sexual assault happened in 2016 when she was 9 years old.

