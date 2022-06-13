Advertisement

Maryland deputy killed in the line of duty, leaves behind wife and 3 children

A man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy. (WMDT, Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police, snapshots via CNN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSVILLE, Md. (Gray News) – A deputy in Maryland was killed in the line of duty, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was gunned down Sunday night while trying to apprehend a fugitive who was wanted on multiple felony warrants in several jurisdictions.

Hilliard was a 16-year veteran law enforcement officer. He would have celebrated his 42nd birthday on June 22.

Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was gunned down Sunday night while trying to apprehend a...
Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was gunned down Sunday night while trying to apprehend a fugitive who was wanted on multiple felony warrants in several jurisdictions.(Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office)

“This loss exacts an enormous emotional toll on the Sheriff’s Office family, but we will do what is necessary and proper to honor Glenn and support those who knew and loved him,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Brave men and women like Glenn Hilliard put their lives in danger every day to protect our families, and I am extremely grateful to them for keeping our communities safe.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the fugitive was captured after an extensive manhunt by dozens of law enforcement officers from throughout the region.

Hilliard leaves behind a wife and three children.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to Glenn’s family during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street
MidAmerican: Power being restored for Siouxlanders affected by outages
Stacy Baas
Man in Clay County charged with sexual abuse of a child, sheriff says

Latest News

Authorities in Maryland say a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of...
Suspect charged in murder of Maryland deputy
The dog was safely removed from the exhibit.
Dog chased by gorilla after entering San Diego Zoo enclosure
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen...
Wiggins delivers on both ends, Warriors lead NBA Finals 3-2
CMN Mediathon 2022: Meet Baby Jaxon
Concerned citizens speak at Sioux City's Board of Education meeting
Sioux City’s School Board of Education meeting