MidAmerican: Power being restored for Siouxlanders affected by outages

(MGN Online)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Power has been restored to a majority of the Siouxland area.

MidAmerican Energy’s outage map shows only a handful of customers are experiencing power outages as of 1 p.m.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Power is being restored for the over 2,400 Siouxlanders experiencing power outages Monday morning, according to MidAmerican Energy.

MidAmerican’s Outage map shows as of 11:50 a.m. only about 500 people are experiencing power outages. The majority of those outages are in Kingsley, Iowa, where 444 customers are without power.

No word yet on what caused the outages.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - MidAmerican Energy says power outages are being reported in Siouxland, affecting several thousand people.

According to MidAmerican’s outage map, almost 2,500 people are without power as of 11:25 a.m. Communities being affected are Bronson, Kingsley, Lawton and Moville.

No word yet on what caused the power outages. Crews are working on the outages and are hoping to have power restored in the near future.

Outages being reported in the Siouxland area at about 11:30 a.m. on June 13
Outages being reported in the Siouxland area at about 11:30 a.m. on June 13(MidAmerican Energy)

