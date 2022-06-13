Ride For The Kids gives Miracle League of Sioux City a record-setting donation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Miracle League of Sioux City received a record-setting donation on Sunday as the recipients of the 2022 7th Annual Ride For The Kids fundraiser.

Ride For The Kids presented the check at Miracle League Field in Sioux City after games for the day ended.

The total amount? 25,000 dollars, which is over 10,000 dollars more than the previous record set last year.

Both Miracle League and Ride For the Kids staff were stunned by the amount and the generosity of the community.

“I was just in shock,” said Haley Meacham, League Director of the Miracle League of Sioux City. “Because I knew it was going to be a good amount, but I--that’s incredible. For, you know, the Siouxland community to come out and to support us as an organization and for the Ride for the Kids organization was just amazing.”

“The highest previous was 15,000,” said Danny Myers, founder of Ride For The Kids. “We did that last year, so, you know, the trend keeps going. We keep going up, and we’re really real honored about that. You know, I was kind of blown away when we found out that that’s how much it was. So, yeah, really, really honored to be able to donate that much money to a great cause.”

Ride for the Kids was founded by Myers in 2016, with the goal of helping local children in need. Each year since, they’ve held a ride event at the Ickey Nickel in Sioux City featuring food, drinks, prizes and live music to raise money.

Myers says that the organization has big plans for the coming year.

As a thank you for the donation, the Miracle League gave Myers a special gift: a baseball bat signed by each Miracle League athlete.

