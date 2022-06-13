Some law enforcement agencies change tactics with soaring gas prices, others hold firm despite financial losses

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - They’re certainly shopping around for the best gas price, but Chief Richard Headid of the North Sioux City Police Department says he won’t change anything about the way the department goes about its business.

Just last month, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, in Nebraska, said it would have more “stationary patrols” to save on gas.

And in Michigan, the Detroit Free-Press is reporting a sheriff’s office has already burned through its gas budget for the fiscal year, leading the department to handle some calls by phone.

In North Sioux City, that won’t be the case. Headid says if criminals know the police patrol less, crime will increase.

He says higher gas prices may lead the department to cut back on out of town training and maintenance, but it won’t change the way they police.

“You gotta be (in) the public’s view. If not, you’re gonna see people that notice that we’re not out there. And if you don’t notice a patrol car patrolling your area, you’re more likely for people to one start stealing gas,” said Headid.

The North Sioux Police Department buys gas from three gas stations in the city, and Headid says they pay the same price consumers pay.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.