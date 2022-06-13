Advertisement

Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding

(KGWN)
By Jessica Brown
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Officials say major flooding has swept away at least one bridge, washed away roads, and set off mudslides in Yellowstone National Park on Monday.

All five entrances have been closed and park officials began evacuating visitors from the northern part of the park. Roads going in and out of the community of Gardiner, Montana, just north of the park, are impassable.

Yellowstone National Park flooding 2022
Yellowstone National Park flooding 2022(Yellowstone National Park Facebook)

Superintendent Cam Sholly says the northern loop of the park could be closed for a substantial amount of time. Park officials planned to start evacuating visitors from the southern loop of the park on Monday afternoon because more rain is in the forecast.

Nothing has been said on the condition of the animals in the park at this time.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street
MidAmerican: Power being restored for Siouxlanders affected by outages
Stacy Baas
Man in Clay County charged with sexual abuse of a child, sheriff says

Latest News

Authorities in Maryland say a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of...
Suspect charged in murder of Maryland deputy
The dog was safely removed from the exhibit.
Dog chased by gorilla after entering San Diego Zoo enclosure
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen...
Wiggins delivers on both ends, Warriors lead NBA Finals 3-2
CMN Mediathon 2022: Meet Baby Jaxon
Concerned citizens speak at Sioux City's Board of Education meeting
Sioux City’s School Board of Education meeting