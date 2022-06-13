Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Officials say major flooding has swept away at least one bridge, washed away roads, and set off mudslides in Yellowstone National Park on Monday.

All five entrances have been closed and park officials began evacuating visitors from the northern part of the park. Roads going in and out of the community of Gardiner, Montana, just north of the park, are impassable.

Yellowstone National Park flooding 2022 (Yellowstone National Park Facebook)

Superintendent Cam Sholly says the northern loop of the park could be closed for a substantial amount of time. Park officials planned to start evacuating visitors from the southern loop of the park on Monday afternoon because more rain is in the forecast.

Nothing has been said on the condition of the animals in the park at this time.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.