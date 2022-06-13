Advertisement

You can have your name sent to the moon. Here’s how

NASA will send your name to the moon with the launch of Artemis I.
NASA will send your name to the moon with the launch of Artemis I.(NASA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Have you ever wanted to fly to the moon? Well, now you can at least have your name sent around it!

NASA’s launch of Artemis I will include a flash drive with the names of millions of people on Earth loaded onto it.

The space agency says Artemis I will be the first uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft and will pave the way toward landing the first woman and first person of color on the moon.

You can visit NASA’s website and enter your name and a PIN to receive a boarding pass.

The boarding pass is complete with information about the launch, including the location, launch vehicle name and spacecraft name.

This pass can be downloaded and printed out for display.

The historic launch of Artemis I is set to take place at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida sometime later this year or in 2023.

NASA says the launch will be the first in a series of “increasingly complex” missions to build a long-term human presence at the moon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street
MidAmerican: Power being restored for Siouxlanders affected by outages
Stacy Baas
Man in Clay County charged with sexual abuse of a child, sheriff says

Latest News

Authorities in Maryland say a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of...
Suspect charged in murder of Maryland deputy
The dog was safely removed from the exhibit.
Dog chased by gorilla after entering San Diego Zoo enclosure
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen...
Wiggins delivers on both ends, Warriors lead NBA Finals 3-2
CMN Mediathon 2022: Meet Baby Jaxon
Concerned citizens speak at Sioux City's Board of Education meeting
Sioux City’s School Board of Education meeting