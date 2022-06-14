Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled; 3 children found safe

An Amber Alert for three missing children in Wyoming has been canceled after the children were...
An Amber Alert for three missing children in Wyoming has been canceled after the children were found and are safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for three children in Wyoming was canceled Tuesday.

The Wyoming Amber Alert Facebook page said all three children were found safe.

The alert was issued after a mother who doesn’t have custody of her three children forcibly took them from their grandmother’s home in Arapahoe, Wyoming, on Monday, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding
Concerned citizens speak at Sioux City's Board of Education meeting
Sioux City’s School Board of Education meeting
MidAmerican: Power being restored for Siouxlanders affected by outages
Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street
Stacy Baas
Man in Clay County charged with sexual abuse of a child, sheriff says

Latest News

As of Sunday evening, the Pipeline Fire had burned approximately 4,000-5,000 acres, pushing...
Man charged with starting massive Arizona wildfire burned toilet paper, officials say
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
FDA advisers consider Moderna’s COVID shots for teens, younger kids
Russian forces fired three missiles in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Monday, forcing...
Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine