An accident in Palo Alto county Sunday evening leads to one fatality

CYLINDER, Iowa (KTIV) - One person is dead and another injured after an accident in Palo Alto county Sunday evening.

The driver of a pickup was traveling westbound on Highway 18 east of Cylinder, Iowa approaching a slight right curve. The driver failed to follow the curve, crossed the center line, and struck an eastbound vehicle nearly head on.

The driver of that vehicle, 26-year-old Landon Schiek of Algona, Iowa, died as a result of his injuries. The driver of the pickup was flown to a hospital in Mason City.

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.