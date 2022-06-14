Advertisement

An accident in Palo Alto county Sunday evening leads to one fatality

By Jessica Brown
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYLINDER, Iowa (KTIV) - One person is dead and another injured after an accident in Palo Alto county Sunday evening.

The driver of a pickup was traveling westbound on Highway 18 east of Cylinder, Iowa approaching a slight right curve. The driver failed to follow the curve, crossed the center line, and struck an eastbound vehicle nearly head on.

The driver of that vehicle, 26-year-old Landon Schiek of Algona, Iowa, died as a result of his injuries. The driver of the pickup was flown to a hospital in Mason City.

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding
Concerned citizens speak at Sioux City's Board of Education meeting
Sioux City’s School Board of Education meeting
MidAmerican: Power being restored for Siouxlanders affected by outages
Katrina Barnes
Woman accused of murder after shooting Thursday night on 9th Street
Stacy Baas
Man in Clay County charged with sexual abuse of a child, sheriff says

Latest News

Boy was last seen 10pm Monday June 13
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found.
Concerned citizens speak at Sioux City's Board of Education meeting
Sioux City’s School Board of Education meeting
Dog Walk Forecast: Hawkeye
Dog Walk Forecast: Hawkeye
Another hot day with storms possible tonight
Storm Team 4 Hailey Barrus's Tuesday Forecast