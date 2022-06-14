Another hot day with storms possible tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A single thunderstorm slowly made its way through portions of northern Siouxland to start our Tuesday morning. The rest of Siouxland however started off with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures into the upper 70s and 80s. A strong southern wind is sweeping through the region this morning between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts up to 35 miles per hour are possible. Yankton County, South Dakota is in a High Wind Warning through 5 a.m. where non-thunderstorm wind gusts could reach 55 miles per hour.

Throughout the day today we will see more widespread sunshine with hot temperatures returning. Portions of eastern Siouxland are in a Heat Advisory through 7 p.m. tonight. Highs today will likely be in the mid to upper 90s for many Siouxlanders. Western Siouxland looks to have a slightly cooler day, as a cold front is expected to move through the region by late this afternoon cooler our temperatures down in Western Siouxland to the mid 80s. All of us will see a breezy day ahead with a southern breeze between 10 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour this afternoon.

With the expected cold front comes the chance for severe storms for portions of central and eastern Siouxland. A slight risk for severe weather has been issued for most of eastern and central Siouxland including Sioux City. A marginal risk stretches farther north and west as well. The storms look to develop late tonight, and the primary threats will be strong and damaging winds, hail, and we cannot rule out a tornado or two, especially in eastern Siouxland.

Overnight lows will be much cooler tonight back into the mid 60s with a northern wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Storm chances will follow us into the first half of our Wednesday with much cooler temperatures as well. Highs tomorrow will likely stay in the low to mid 80s with a gradual clearing throughout the day.

We have a hot and dry stretch of weather on the horizon for the KTIV viewing area. For all the latest details, be sure to tune in to News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.

