Around Siouxland: Camp High Hopes RibFest

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Pure BBQ fans rejoice! A massive rib event is coming up in Sioux City.

RibFest is an event to raise money for programs at Camp High Hopes. This event is full of ribs that you can taste. You may need to bring in some of your own barbeque sauce.

Camp High Hopes RibFest takes place Saturday June 18th at Battery Park by the Hard Rock in Sioux City.

If you need more information, you can visit the Camp High Hopes website here, or visit their Facebook page here.

