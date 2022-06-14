CMN Mediathon 2022: Meet Baby Jaxon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Jaxon Christiansen is a happy, healthy baby just days away from his first birthday. What a life Jaxon has had so far. He entered this world earlier than planned, at 27 weeks.

“He was in the NICU for 94 days learning how to do life. When he first went in, he went when he was first born, he was two pounds, 10 ounces. And just a little fella. He was in an incubator for like, I want to say like the first two months or maybe the first month,” said Tabitha Christiansen, Jaxon’s mom.

Those 94 days were hard on mom and dad, who just wanted their first baby home.

“Time kind of just standstill in the NICU. You don’t even realize how much time has passed to kind of just like, all come together,” said Christiansen.

But mom Tabitha said while Jaxon was in the NICU at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, the doctors and nurses provided her with lessons as a first-time parent.

“That’s one of the things about the NICU is they kind of -- I’m a first-time mom, so I didn’t know what I was doing. And they kind of helped me like learn how to do things like more efficient and just better like bathe,” said Christiansen.

“A lot of the times they were almost like a counselor too because I would just like talk to them and they just would be understanding and reassuring,” said Christiansen.

The incubator Jaxon was in to regulate his body temperature, and the physical therapy he received to strengthen his cheek muscles is thanks to Children’s Miracle Network. An incubator like the one Jaxon was in costs the hospital $36,000. The therapy tool his parents use at home costs $33.

“Thank you to CMN for everything you’ve given to the hospital because I don’t know if he would have made it without that stuff,” said Christiansen.

After being born on Father’s Day, Jaxon is here a year later reminding his family how lucky they are to watch him grow.

Jaxon’s mom, Tabitha, said she is grateful for the convenience of seeing her doctor and a specialist, delivering Jaxon, and having him in the NICU -- all on the same hospital campus. Even better, just 10 minutes from home, so she could visit him every day.

