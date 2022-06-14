Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for southeastern Siouxland

By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe T-Storm Watch(ktiv)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While it was another hot day, a cold front moving through did start to bring some cooling into Siouxland from the west.

Along that front, some thunderstorms could develop tonight, first to the south of Siouxland, but then then are expected to move their way to the north giving us all chances of thunderstorms.

As these storms form, there is a chance some could become strong to severe with hail and gusty winds the primary threat with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Some thundershowers could continue into the early part of Wednesday before clearing come our way for Wednesday afternoon with cooler highs in the low 80s expected.

From Thursday on into the weekend, we’ll see warming moving back in with highs building through the 90s and maybe even hitting the triple digits by the weekend.

I’ll take a closer look at that hot 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

