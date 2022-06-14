Defense moves for mistrial in murder case after near mention of unrelated arrest warrant

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Prosecutors spent most of the day Tuesday playing an audio recording of a police interview conducted with the defendant, Tayvon Davis, at an Omaha hospital, as Maelynn Myers fought for her life.

In the audio recording, Davis refutes any notion he injured Myers. The police detective continually presses him, and dismisses claims by Davis, the injuries could’ve happened at daycare or been caused by an illness.

Prosecutors presented evidence which included images of Myers’ when she was in the hospital on life support. Prosecutors allege Davis repeatedly injured Myers over the course of several months.

For their part, the defense moved for a mistrial after Officer Brad Echter nearly mentioned an outstanding warrant Davis had at the time, which the judge previously ruled could not come into evidence.

“Prosecutor: What did you do next after conducting the interview with the defendant? Officer Echter: Well we discovered that the defendant... Prosecutor: Uh, your honor, may we approach?”

In that exchange, the prosecutor stopped the officer just before a possible mistrial. The judge explained that the arrest warrant information would be prejudicial for the jury, because the warrant had nothing to do with child abuse.

However, the judge denied the mistrial motion because the officer didn’t mention the warrant in front of the jury. And keep in mind, once the prosecution rests its case, likely tomorrow or Thursday, the defense will have its own opportunity to introduce evidence and make its case to the jury.

