Flag Day celebration held at Sunrise Retirement Community

Siouxlanders celebrated Flag Day at Sunrise Retirement Community.
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Flag Day is being celebrated by people throughout America Tuesday, including residents at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.

A ceremony took place this afternoon. Residents and others there joined in with the featured guitar player to sing several patriotic songs. Members of the 185th Air National Guard held a flag folding ceremony and spoke about the significance in the 13 folds of the flag.

An expected 40 to 50 people enjoyed celebrating their pride for the flag.

“They take pride in their flag as it means a lot to them during war time, good time, sad time, and in the triumph times,” said Erin Anderson the Activities Director at Sunrise Retirement Community.

Anderson went on to say she felt the ceremony brings a feeling of unification to the community.

