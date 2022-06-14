Midwest Honor Flight receives an almost 12-thousand dollar donation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Flag Day was celebrated all around America Tuesday, and the Midwest Honor Flight received a donation that will help honor veterans.

13 Fareway Meat and Grocery stores partnered together at the beginning of May. Customers could round up their purchase price at checkout to benefit the Midwest Honor Flight.

All that spare change totaled nearly 12-thousand dollars.. enough to sponsor seven veterans on an honor flight to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials dedicated to their service.

“Every single veteran has a story, and whether they served in country or whether they served out of country. whatever role that they had was important for the war efforts,” said Aaron Van Beek.

Van Beek also said that the flights have had a special impact on his life seeing the untold stories shared. He thanked everyone that donated and the stores that participated.

Mike Hammel, the grocery manager at Fareway in Sergeant Bluff, gave credit to an employee who is also a veteran

“Well it’s all due to Mike, he’s an employee of ours here at the sergeant Bluff store and he’s a veteran, and he came to me I believe last year and he wanted to know if there’s something we could do,” said Mike Hammel.

He credited Mike for his persistent effort to get the donation effort off the ground.

They look to continue the donation effort in the future.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.