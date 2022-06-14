Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found.

Boy was last seen 10pm Monday June 13
Boy was last seen 10pm Monday June 13(Monona County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessica Brown
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE:

Monona County officials announce the boy has been found.

Previous Story:

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - A young boy is missing from Onawa, Iowa, according to a Facebook post from the Monona County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was last seen around 10pm on Monday June 13 in the area of 6th and Cameo Street.

The public is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (712) 433-1414 if seen or if you have any information.

