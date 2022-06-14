UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found.

UPDATE:

Monona County officials announce the boy has been found.

Previous Story:

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - A young boy is missing from Onawa, Iowa, according to a Facebook post from the Monona County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was last seen around 10pm on Monday June 13 in the area of 6th and Cameo Street.

The public is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (712) 433-1414 if seen or if you have any information.

