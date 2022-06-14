Advertisement

Rapper Post Malone welcomes baby girl

Post Malone and his fiancée have welcomed a baby girl.
Post Malone and his fiancée have welcomed a baby girl.(Tore Sætre / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – He’s a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Now, Post Malone can add “dad” to the list.

The rapper subtly announced the birth of his daughter during an interview with Howard Stern on Monday when he said he kissed his baby girl before heading to the studio.

His little girl’s mama is still a mystery, but he says they’re engaged.

The 26-year-old Grammy nominee first revealed they were expecting a child last month.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, grew up in Texas and has become one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding
Concerned citizens speak at Sioux City's Board of Education meeting
Sioux City’s School Board of Education meeting
Boy was last seen 10pm Monday June 13
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found.
MidAmerican: Power being restored for Siouxlanders affected by outages
Stacy Baas
Man in Clay County charged with sexual abuse of a child, sheriff says

Latest News

Jason E. Karels, 35, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his...
Chicago dad faces 3 murder charges in kids’ drowning deaths
Adam Laxalt, a Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former...
Election 2022: Trump’s influence tested in S.C., Nevada GOP primaries
SBL sweeps S.C. West, Heelan splits CBAL
SBL sweeps S.C. West, Heelan splits CBAL
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
FILE PHOTO: Delegates agreed to launch a new task force to oversee further reforms in the...
Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers