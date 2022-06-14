Sioux City’s School Board of Education meeting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

When the Sioux City School Board met Monday night, the topic, at least for some who were in attendance, wasn’t tonight’s meeting. Instead, it was about the meeting on May 9 and the conduct of some board members.

When the school board gaveled in for their meeting, it began with citizen input.

This was the chance for citizens to address the school board directly.

The two who spoke to the board wanted to address some of the exchanges and behavior that took place at the board’s previous meeting. Here’s an excerpt of what was said.

“And as my grandmother would always say the loudest the wounded dog hollars the loudest thank you for the time, Dr. Gausman, thank you.”

“Dr. Scarlett, We seem to appear to be at an impasse.”

“I’m not going to continue to debate you. We are not going to keep going back and forth. Dr. Gausman.”

“You’re not the president madam. It doesn’t matter. It does matter. You have never respected a board member up here. We need order.”

“Thank you Dr. Gausman for allowing me that time.”

“I would disagree with you wholeheartedly.”

The man who walked out during the May 9 meeting was one of two citizens who addressed the board Monday night about the conduct from the last meeting.

“The past eight years of my k-12 education have been filled with people who have called me names and bullied me. When I did speak out I was told I was looking for attention and I was literally told to stop looking for my 15 minutes of fame,” said Dominic Eastman, “When I didn’t speak out against my bullies, I watched them gain leadership positions, popularity and they acted like they held some power over me. Does this sound familiar to anyone? Are we not watching this happen every other Monday night?”

“How can we as a community stand by and watch our school board members in my opinion repeatedly bully other school board members, employees of the district and other members of this community with differing viewpoints? Isn’t that exactly what we are trying to teach our kids not to do,” Said Kristy McManamy, “The actions of certain board members during the last school board meeting were unacceptable. Not only was there verbal bullying and threats taking place in an open forum, there were other members of this board who sat here. Who sat here, and witnessed what was taking place and did not stand up and say anything. Are you bystanders or upstanders?”

The school board will meet again for its regular meeting on June 27 at 6 pm.

