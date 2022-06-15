Around Siouxland: United Way of Siouxland Young Leader’s Caddyshack Scramble

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland’s United Way is hosting a golfing tournament for a preschooler program.

The Young Leader’s Caddyshack Scramble is an event to raise funds for the Imagination Library. You can have a nice lunch and then play a round of golf.

The United Way of Siouxland Young Leader’s Caddyshack Scramble takes place Friday June 17th at the Two Rivers Golf Club in Dakota Dunes, SD.

If you need any additional information, you can visit the United Way of Siouxland’s Facebook page here.

