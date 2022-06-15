Advertisement

Arrest made in nearly 40-year-old cold case involving baby abandoned in subzero temperatures

Daigle
Daigle(WAGM)
By WAGM News and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM/Gray News) – Police in Maine arrested a woman connected to a nearly 40-year-old cold case involving a baby who was abandoned in below zero degree temperatures at a gravel pit.

In a release, the Maine State Police said they arrested 58-year-old Lee Ann Daigle, who they said was the mother of the infant.

Police said the Baby Jane Doe was found dead in Frenchville, Maine, on Dec. 7, 1985. The baby was discovered after a dog found the newborn and carried her less than 700 feet to his owner’s home.

Detectives with state police tracked the dog’s path back to the location where their investigation determined the baby was born and then abandoned.

The case was the culmination of decades worth of investigative work from dozens of now retired and current detectives, WAGM reports.

Recent advancements in technology that included DNA and genetic genealogy were credited by police to help identify Daigle, formerly Lee Ann Guerette, in Lowell, Massachusetts, as the baby’s mother.

Daigle was indicted on one count of murder and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Police said they took her into custody outside her home without incident Monday.

She has been charged with murder and is being held in jail.

Copyright 2022 WAGM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding
Concerned citizens speak at Sioux City's Board of Education meeting
Sioux City’s School Board of Education meeting
Boy was last seen 10pm Monday June 13
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found.
MidAmerican: Power being restored for Siouxlanders affected by outages
Stacy Baas
Man in Clay County charged with sexual abuse of a child, sheriff says

Latest News

Jason E. Karels, 35, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his...
Chicago dad faces 3 murder charges in kids’ drowning deaths
Adam Laxalt, a Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former...
Election 2022: Trump’s influence tested in S.C., Nevada GOP primaries
SBL sweeps S.C. West, Heelan splits CBAL
SBL sweeps S.C. West, Heelan splits CBAL
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
FILE PHOTO: Delegates agreed to launch a new task force to oversee further reforms in the...
Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers